Share:

LONDON-Prince Harry has accused his brother, William, of physically assaulting him during an argument over his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in 2019, according to The Guardian. The UK newspaper claims to have seen an advance copy of Prince Harry’s highly anticipated memoir, Spare, in which Harry, the Duke of Sussex, reportedly alleges William, the Prince of Wales, knocked him to the floor during the altercation. The alleged scuffle took place after a conversation between the two brothers, during which William, the heir to the British throne, called Meghan “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive,” according to The Guardian. The confrontation escalated until William “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and … knocked me to the floor,” The Guardian reported. CNN has requested an advance copy of the book from publisher Penguin Random House. Kensington Palace, Buckingham Palace and a spokesperson for the Sussexes declined CNN’s request for comment on the alleged altercation. The Guardian article focuses on the alleged physical altercation between the brothers but describes the entirety of the book as a “remarkable volume.” The article reports Harry’s version of events, in which William arrives at Harry and Meghan’s then home, Nottingham Cottage on Kensington Palace grounds, to allegedly discuss “‘the whole rolling catastrophe’ of their relationship and struggles with the press.” Harry alleges that William attacked him after he had offered him water and attempted to cool a heated verbal exchange, according to The Guardian. The article quotes Harry: “He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.” The article says Harry states in the book that William urged him to hit back, but he refused to do so. William left but later returned “looking regretful” and apologized, according to The Guardian article, quoting the book. Spare is due to be released on January 10. Elsewhere in the Guardian report, Harry recalls returning to the UK for the first time since stepping back as a senior royal in April 2021 for the funeral of the Queen’s husband, Prince Philip. The somber occasion was the first time the 38-year-old duke was reunited with his father, now King Charles III, and William since he and Meghan had spoken to Oprah Winfrey for their bombshell interview. Harry’s retelling suggests tensions with William remained high and quotes Charles pleading to his sons not to “make my final years a misery,” according to the Guardian article. The article also revealed the brothers refer to each other as “Willy” and “Harold” respectively. Prince Harry is expected to reveal more detail about his ongoing rift with the royal family after sitting down for multiple television interviews set to broadcast in the coming days.

Teasing a one-on-one with the royal due to air in full on Monday, “Good Morning America” co-anchor Michael Strahan revealed Harry describes William in the book as his “arch-nemesis.” In a snippet from the upcoming interview, Strahan asks: “There’s a quote in this book where your refer to your brother as your ‘beloved brother and arch-nemesis.’ Strong words. What did you mean by that?” Harry can be seen nodding before responding, “There’s always been this competition between us, weirdly. I think it really plays into or always played by the “heir/spare.”

Strahan later told his “Good Morning America” co-anchors that he read Prince Harry’s whole book, adding that readers will be “amazed at how open he is” and that it will “drop a lot of jaws.” Separately, the duke has also conducted interviews with Anderson Cooper for CBS’ “60 Minutes” and Tom Bradby from British network ITV, both of which will be broadcast on Sunday.

In the latest preview clip of the ITV sit-down released Thursday, Harry says he “still believes in the monarchy” but when asked if he anticipates playing a part in its future, he replies, “I don’t know.”