PESHWAR - Human rights protection is the provincial government’s top concern, and realistic actions are being taken in accordance with international norms to that end, said Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahzad Bangash while addressing the Human Rights Seminar hosted by the Directorate General of Law and Human Rights (DGLHR) at the Peshawar Press Club.

“The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted in 1948 is a seminal event in human history when the first ever global standard setting on fundamental rights was accomplished”, said Shahzad Bangash. According to the Chief Secretary, the job of extra deputy commissioner (Human Rights) was created at the district level to defend human rights. Furthermore, the entire administrative structure of protecting people’s rights through multiple offices such as the Provincial Ombudsman, the Ombudsperson on women Harassment at workplace, the Right to Public Services (RTS) Commission, the KP Information Commission, district level ADR mechanisms, and human rights committees would play an important role in protecting human rights. The Chief Secretary appreciated DGLHR for launching an awareness campaign about fundamental rights on the occasion of UDHR’s diamond jubilee.

Speaking at the seminar, Director General DGLHR Dr Saad Khan stated that there are nine major human rights treaties at the international level, seven of which Pakistan has ratified. The presidents of the Khyber Union of Journalists and the Peshawar Press Club both stressed the significance of free speech, particularly freedom of the press, as a basic human right.

Provincial Ombudsman Rukhshanda Naz, Chief Information Commissioner Farah Hamid Khan, Chairperson of the Commission on the Status of women Rafat Sardar, Law Secretary Masood Ahmed, and a notable social activist also spoke at the seminar.