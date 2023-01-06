Share:

LAHORE- The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) on Thursday announced a three-member team for the Junior Davis Cup qualifying event, scheduled to be held in Kazakhstan in May, this year. According to PTF spokesman, the Pakistan Junior Davis Cup U-16 team has been selected after the two-day trials held at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad. Total eight players were invited for the trials as per their rankings and performances. However, after the completion of the trials, Hamza Roman, Nadir Reza Mirza and Abubakar Talha were selected. Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan will be accompanying the team as a non-playing captain/coach. PTF President Senator Salim Saifullah Khan congratulated the selected players and wished them good luck. He asked them to work hard to do well in the event.