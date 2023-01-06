Share:

LAHORE - As the numbers’ game in Pun­jab Assembly has started once again in the wake of an antici­pated trust vote to be obtained by Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi, the PTI on Thurs­day succeeded in winning over the support of one independent member after losing the support of its two MPAs who would not be voting for the chief minister.

An Independent Member of Punjab Assembly Bilal Asghar Warraich called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chair­man Imran Khan on Thursday and announced to vote in fa­vour of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the trust vote likely next week. Asghar Warriach had earlier joined the PML-N-led Opposi­tion in the Punjab Assembly, but now he has switched over to the PTI in a change of politi­cal loyalty. On the other hand, the PTI, which is struggling to complete the required 186 members for the trust vote, has already lost the support of its two women members, Syeda Zehra Naqvi and Momina Wa­heed as the two legislators have announced to abstain from voting in the trust vote. Fawad Chaudhary said that Bilal Warraich met the PTI Chairman at Zaman Park and pledged to give vote of confidence to Ch Parvez Elahi.He said that inde­pendent MPA Bilal was earlier in Hamza Shahbaz’s camp and vot­ed for him. He further said the MPA also endorsed PTI’s vision after meeting Imran Khan and the Warraich family would soon formally join the ranks in PTI.

Fawad said that Bilal’s in­clusion in the party would in­crease one vote in the Punjab Assembly. On this occasion, Bilal Warriach vowed to follow the ideology of PTI and said he was happy to join the party. Bilal also stated that he would do politics according to the vi­sion of Imran Khan and would vote for Ch Parvez Elahi.