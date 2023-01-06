Share:

Rawalpindi-Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza Thursday called on Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Mehmet Pacaci and discussed about different RDA projects. The Country Coordinator Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) Muhsin Balci was also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the ceremony, Turkish Ambassador said that we will support RDA in different projects. He said that Pakistan and Turkey are two brotherly countries having centuries old relationship. Turkish people have great love for Pakistani brethren. We will not leave alone Pakistan in this critical period of time. We will extend our moral and financial support to the needy people in Pakistan.

He added that Turkish NGO TIKA would continue to help and facilitate poor people.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman RDA thanked the Turkish Ambassador and Turkish people specially TIKA for their support in Pakistan.

He further said that Turkey and Pakistan had cordial relations and both countries are working together for the welfare of the people. He said the main agenda of the Pakistan is to improve people’s lives and social status.