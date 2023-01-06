Share:

Lahore, the city of gardens, is currently engulfed in atmospheric pollution. The major contributor factor to this volatility in the air quality is smog particles which have contaminated the atmosphere in such a horrifying manner. As per the stats of the World Air Quality Index (AQI), Lahore has become the most polluted city in the world reaching hazardous levels of 364 US-AQI on December 18th. As far as the effects of smog are concerned, diseases of the eyes and lungs are the most outlined by WHO. Furthermore, smog proactively increases accidents as the vision of the naked eye declines due to poor air quality in the atmosphere. Subsequently, a massive figure of road incidents has been recorded owing to a smoggy environment.

Lahore High Court has taken a precautionary initiative to lessen the impact of smog on children by declaring an official holiday on Friday and Saturday. Moreover, students of higher studies are longing for an official break of at least a week. It is hereby requested to the concerned authorities of the capital city of Lahore take firm and furious steps to eradicate or most likely lessen the contamination of air by limiting the working hours of industrial units, shopping markets, and barbeque grills as well. There should be a rigid crackdown against the aforementioned factors which usually worsen the air, making it impure and toxic for human beings.

MOHSIN MUMTAZ,

Chiniot.