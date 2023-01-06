Share:

TIMERGARA - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Division Sajjad Khan praised the conduct of Dir Lower police in identifying and arresting the accused suspects involved in the murder of a young guy, which had been reported as a robbery incident and occurred the other day in the neighbourhood of Chakdara.

The event was reported by media outlets, and RPO Malakand gave orders to District Police Officer (DPO) Lower Dir Ikramullah, instructing him to conduct a fast and transparent investigation into the case and to arrest the accused as soon as feasible.

In light of the RPO directives, the local police claimed to have arrested 5 accused persons involved in the said murder case on wednesday.