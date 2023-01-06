Share:

PESHAWAR - Abdul Karim Tordher, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM), and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Development Company (KP-EZDMC) Chief Zone Management, Fakher-e- Alam, and Chief Project Planning and Development, Imtiaz Ahmad, inaugurated 4.5km access road, 5km zone internal roads, Falak Niaz Marble, and Dada Minerals Pvt Ltd. This is an Rs95 million investment that would create 300 direct and indirect job opportunities. Mohmand Economic Zone (MEZ) covers 350 acres of land, with a leasable area of around 237 acres. The incorporation of the former FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has enabled KP-EZDMC to operationalize this Zone. MEZ will be wellequipped with industrial processing and manufacturing facilities.