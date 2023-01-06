Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan have further declined by $245 million to $5.576 billion in last week amid dried foreign inflows in the country. “During the week ended on 30-Dec-2022, SBP’s reserves decreased by $ 245 million to $ 5,576.5 million due to external debt repayment,” said State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday. Meanwhile, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $11,422.5 million as of 30-Dec-2022. The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan are $5.576 billion and net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $ 5.846 billion. In last week, the SBP’s reserves decreased by $ 294 million to $ 5.821 billion due to external debt repayment.

The reserves would further come under pressure as Pakistan is set to make debt repayments of over $1 billion to two foreign commercial banks in current month. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday informed that the country’s foreign exchange reserves would improve as the Saudi Arabia is all set to help Pakistan.