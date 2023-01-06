Share:

ISLAMABAD - Supreme Court Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan on Thursday asked the investigators to discuss with the Foreign Ministry the possibility of involving the United Nations in the murder probe of journalist Arshad Sharif.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and comprising Justice Ijaz-ul Ahsan, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar conducted hearing of the suo moto notice of the brutal killing of journalist Arshad Sharif.

During the hearing, the police submitted a 13-page interim report to the court about investigations into journalist Sharif’s murder for the perusal of the judges in chambers only. The Chief Justice noted that there are “deep points” in the report that could not be discussed in the courtroom. He further noted that some digital equipment belonging to Arshad Sharif had yet to be recovered.

The court noted that some important items/evidence is either with the Kenyan intelligence agency, police or two Pakistanis, who were with Arshad Sharif in Kenya in his last days. The bench asked AAGP to discuss with the Foreign Ministry the possibility of involving the United Nations in this matter.

The widow of Arshad Sharif expressed reservations on two members of the SJIT, saying “the two officers of the team are subordinate of the accused, therefore, does not trust them”. The Chief Justice said that they can include the retired officers.

The Chief Justice told her to ‘have faith as institutions work on trust.’ She then went on to request the apexcourt to include terrorism and abetment (Section 109) charges in the case. “These charges can be added at any point,” said Justice Naqvi. Justice Mandokhel said that the JIT would examine the case from all aspects. Justice Naqvi said that the court was not interfering in the investigation. “The court is giving freedom to the JIT for probe and the matter should be investigated transparently as the court is very serious about transparent investigation.” Onset of the hearing, Additional Attorney General for Pakistan (AAGP) Aamir Rehman informed the court that the JIT had recorded statements of 41 witnesses, who are available in Pakistan while Kenyan authorities had suggested the team to visit the country to record the statements of required officials after January 15. He said that the JIT would spend two weeks in Kenya for this purpose. The government has also sent a mutual legal assistance (MLA) request to Kenyan authorities on January 4, he added. The AAGP informed the court that the federal government has provided the requisite funds to the SJIT so they go to investigate further in this matter. He further told that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is cooperating fully and has ensured the requisite help, adding as soon as the Mutual Legal Assistant is responded the SJIT members shall go to Kenya to continue investigation.

Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan noted that there are three phases in this investigation. “The first is to probe into the circumstances that forced [Sharif] to leave Pakistan, the second phase is related to [his stay in] Dubai, and the third phase is about the investigation in Kenya,” he explained.

Later, the bench deferred the hearing of the case till the first week of February .