Share:

Developments in the security arena continue to unfold at a rapid pace as the leadership attempts to piece together a counter strategy to tackle the growing threat of terrorism. Measures are being pursued both internally and externally, considering how a lot of the active militant groups in the region have their base in Afghanistan. But from the looks of it, the militant groups appear to have the upper hand as they continue to target security and intelligence forces while putting out threats and propaganda in the public arena.

Earlier this week, the TTP warned the country’s main ruling parties of “concrete action” against their top leadership in the government for “declaring war” against it. This statement, which explicitly named Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, was released following the second round of the NSC meeting. This threat must be taken extremely seriously and the security of political parties should be beefed up. The situation is reminiscent of a year ago when the TTP went after members of the PPP and ANP in the run-up to the 2013 elections.

There is little doubt over the capability of these groups to fulfil their claims as evidenced by the recent attack in Khanewal where two intelligence agency officials were murdered. Not only have the militants infiltrated all over the country, but they also appear to have the requisite intelligence required to conduct such high-profile attacks. In fact, there may be other groups to deal with apart from the TTP, as an Al Qaeda affiliate, Lashkar-i-Khorasan claimed the attack in Khanewal.

On the external front, it was reported on Thursday that the Afghan security forces claim to have killed the Daesh militants involved in the attack on Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul. This development perhaps provides an opening for expanding cooperation. Some reports suggest that Islamabad is planning to approach Kabul with a fresh demand to deny the TTP and its affiliates any space on Afghan soil. The Afghan Taliban government will be given an ultimatum of whether it is with Pakistan or with the TTP. If cooperation from Kabul is not forthcoming, it could undermine the bilateral relationship. This is a stance that must be appreciated and perhaps should have come sooner given the patience Pakistan has exhibited over the past year. There is no more room for any kind of obfuscation from Kabul’s side, and it is encouraging to see how the government is adopting a zero-tolerance approach when it comes to Afghan soil being used against Pakistan.