ISLAMABAD - Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change on Thursday discussed disposal of waste products and stressed that it should be made integral part of Green Buildings Code.

The committeemeeting that held at Parliament House with Senator Seemee Ezdi in chair, commenced with deliberation on the Public Petition regarding the “Green Building Initiative.” Musaddiq Ahmed Khan, Additional Secretary for Ministry of Climate Change, briefed the committee that Green Building concept is designed to build, maintain and reuse with an objective to protect occupant health and Green Buildings code, which is being formulated by ministry of climate change in consultation with provinces, aimed to create awareness on sustainable green buildings and reduce impacts of global warming and urban heat, which will be completed within a month. He further said that urban agglomeration consumes approximately 80pc of global energy out of which 40pc accounts for buildings. He further added that the new code will meet the sustainable development goals pertaining to human settlements, production patterns and action to combat climate change impacts. The chairman committee emphasised to take concrete steps for disposal of waste products and should be made integral part of Green Buildings Code. Senator Seemee Ezdi stressed that the need for energy conservation in the larger interest of the country and recommended the example of Parliament House in terms of energy conservation shall be followed in every government office.

The committee was also apprised by ministry on the “International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan” co-hosted by government of Pakistan and United Nations. Additional Secretary for Ministry of Climate Change said that primary aim of this conference is to apprise the international community on the recent flood devastation in Pakistan and to pledge support for rehabilitation of the affected areas. It was informed that 33 million people were affected and 8 million displaced with a loss of $15.23 billion to the country’s economy. The chairman committee lauded the ministry for their efforts in bringing the international community together to combat this global dilemma striving to ensure the normalcy of affected people.

The meeting was attended by Senator Keshoo Bai, Senator Farooq Hamid Naek, Senator Khalida Ateeb,Senator Taj Haider, Additional Secretary for Ministry of Climate Change Musaddiq Ahmed Khan,Senior Joint Secretary for Ministry of Climate Change Muhammad Farooq, Director General for Pakistan Environment Protection Agency Farzana Altaf Shah and other relevant officers were also in attendance.