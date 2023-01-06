Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, fulfilling the demands of the people of Hazara region, today (Friday) launched the establishment of Hazara Electric Supply Company (HAZECO).

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad this afternoon, he said now HAZECO has become a separate company from the Peshawar Electric Supply Company. He said all necessary formalities will soon be completed regarding the establishment of HAZECO. He, however, called for energy conservation in the country.

The Prime Minister said incomplete Sui gas projects halted by the previous regime of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will be completed soon. He said formal directions have been issued in this regard. He said as soon as gas is available, it will be provided to the people.

Shehbaz Sharif recalled that it was former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who ended the 20 hours-long load-shedding from the country by adding 11,000 megawatts of electricity. He said unfortunately, the PTI government of the past committed criminal negligence in development projects, including the initiatives relating to gas and power. He said Imran Khan never laid down single brick of development in the country, but has no match in hurling abuses and accusations on political opponents.

Highlighting government's efforts to bring economic stability to the country, the Prime Minister said the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund has assured him that an IMF team will soon visit Pakistan to finalize the 9th review.

Earlier speaking on the occasion, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi said this project was halted by the PTI government. He expressed the belief PML-N has always served the masses and its government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will steer the country out of crises.