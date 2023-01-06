Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid said on Thursday he wished that the establishment came in contact with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Speaking to media outside PTI chairman Imran Khan’s residence at Zaman Park, he said he discussed country’s economic situation with the PTI chief at a meeting. “Neither I am in contact with the establishment nor the establishment has contacted me”, he added.

He said no power in the world could stop election. “PDM knows it will not gain majority in election”, he added.