KARACHI - The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi on Thursday claimed to have arrested five of a gang including a policeman involved in illegal arms smuggling from Darra Adamkhel to Karachi. According to SSP SIU Karachi, the accused were arrested from Nusrat Bhutto Colony, North Nazimabad. They were identified as Zeeshan Abbasi, Abbas alias Arbaz, Anwar Jan, Imran and Muhammad Mohsin. Five 9mm were also recovered from their possession. Arrested accused used to smuggle arms from Darra Adamkhel to Karachi and supplied them to criminals in Karachi. They used to transport the arms from Darra Adamkhel to Abbottabad where Faizan, an accomplice and a close relative of arrested accused Zeeshan, used to pack the arms in sweets boxes. Faizan is posted in the office of DPO Abbottabad. After packing, the arms were transported to Sorhab Goth, Karachi and Lasbela from where accused Zeeshan and Anwar collected the arms and later supply it to criminal elements. Accused Anwar is a Police Constable posted at Madadgar-15 Police Station Paposh Nagar. The accused received the weapons packed in sweet boxes from the bus stand in police uniform.