KARACHI-The managing directors of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) and Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited (FFBL) signed on the Third Addendum to the Gas Supply Agreement (GSA) on January 4, 2023 at SSGC’s head office in Karachi. Arif-ur-Rehman, MD, FFBL, and Imran Maniar, MD, SSGC, inked the GSA on behalf of their respective organizations. Senior managers from both the companies were also present on the occasion.

GSA between both the parties for supply of 68 MMCFD gas for feedstock purpose to FFBL’s plant in Karachi has been renewed up to December 31, 2025. The supply of gas is on “as and when available basis.” Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, Government of Pakistan had already approved the requisite gas allocation. It must be mentioned here that the principal agreement was executed between the parties on December 17, 1995.