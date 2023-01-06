Share:

LOS ANGELES - Damaging winds, excessive rainfall and extremely heavy snow are expected to wallop California and southern Oregon through Thursday as a series of winter storms rip across the western US coast, prompting the Golden State’s governor to declare an emergency. The latest incoming system is expected to deliver another three to six inches of rain to already-saturated California, where the National Weather Service (NWS) is warning of coastal flash flooding and mudslides in wildfire-scarred terrain. “Residents and visitors are urged to check their local forecast before traveling and prepare for potential power outages and/or flooding impacts,” the NWS said. Another drenching is expected in northern California by Friday night, leading to additional flooding concerns, the federal forecaster added. The combination of a bomb cyclone -- a sudden steep drop in air pressure -- and atmospheric rivers -- where moisture-laden air is drawn in from the oceans -- have prompted mandatory evacuation orders in the most populous US state.