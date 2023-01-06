Share:

SOMALIA - At least 20 people were killed, including security personnel and civilians, and several others wounded in twin suicide car bomb attacks in Somalia’s central town of Mahas, according to officials Thursday. Bishar Abdullahi, a security official in Hiran province, confirmed the fatalities that included security officials. He said more than 20 others were wounded and those who sustained serious and life-threatening injuries were flown to the nation’s capital of Mogadishu for treatment.

Two suicide bombers targeted two residential buildings in Mahas, a town in the Hiran region, 307 kilometers (190 miles) from Mogadishu. One is the residence of Mumin Mohamed Halane, the town’s mayor. The other is a federal parliamentarian, Mahamed Abuukar Jacfar, according to Ali Abdurahman, a police officer in Hiran who spoke to Anadolu Agency.