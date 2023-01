Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Finance Minister Taimoor Jhagra said on Friday KP governor Haji Ghulam Ali should fulfill his duties instead of doing politics on helicopter and university.

He said the federal government did not release Rs233 billion earmarked for KP. “Your party (JUI-F) complains of not giving KP the money. Being the province’s governor, do you support it or not?”, he asked.

If the federation, he said, gives KP the money, it will help resolve the issue of universities in the province.