ISLAMABAD - Officers and men of Pakistan’s security establishment have been fighting terrorism bravely for the last several years. A number of ‘unsung heroes’ have embraced martyrdom while a good number of them also proved their mettle in the war against faceless enemies.

Sacrifices of intelligence personnel have been the key in success against war on terror in recent years. The latest sacrifices by two intelligence officers in Khanewal on January 3 added another chapter of gallantry in the history of security personnel’s heroism.

On January 3, two Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials were killed when they were at a local hotel in Khanewal. The incident which claimed the lives of two spies working on terror cases was termed an act of terror by South Punjab Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Sahabzada Shahzad Sultan. He stated that the perpetrators were on a motorcycle. AGIP Sultan further noted that the firing occurred in the “parking lot of a hotel, killing Director CTD Naveed Sial and Inspector Nasir Abbas”. According to the police, one of the martyred officers was Naveed Sadiq, Multan region Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director, while the other was identified as inspector Nasir Abbas. They were having tea at a roadside hotel on National Highway near Pirowal (Khanewal). The police said both the officials went to the parking lot after having tea when an unidentified man opened fire at them. Both the officials suffered bullet wounds and died on the spot. However, the attacker riding a motorcycle fled from the scene. According to the sources, both the officials were working on different terrorism-related cases and initial reports suggested that a member of a banned organisation was involved in the killings. Director Naveed Sadiq Shaheed served the ISI for more than 16 years. He joined the police force as a sub-inspector in 2002. After appearing for a high-level exam in 2009, he was appointed to the ISI, the premier intelligence agency of the country, as Assistant Director. During his tenure, the spy agency official exposed key networks of the banned outfits. After months of efforts, he gained access to the high command of Daish. He also neutralised the terrorists after raiding and finding their ambush site in Faisalabad. He also fought against suicide bombers in Gujranwala. Naveed Shaheed also tracked down the network involved in the abduction of Ali Haider Gilani, the son of former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, according to the media reports. He also broke the network of a banned organisation that had martyred two officers of his own unit inspector Umar Mubin Jilani and sub-inspector Yasir. The martyred official’s wife is also serving as the deputy director in the counter-terrorism wing. The brave son of the soil, as was dubbed by his fellow personnel, conducted multiple operations against Daish/ Al-Qaeda across Punjab. During the war against terror, he was a nightmare for the terrorists and single-handedly defeated Daish, especially in Punjab province. Equipped with modern intelligence craft and exemplary bravery, he was always on hit list of hostile elements. Naveed Sadiq was martyred in Khanewal at a time when he was on a mission to take down the network of a banned outfit operating from Afghanistan. The martyred official, who headed the ISI’s CTD wing, was awarded the Pakistan’s second biggest civil award, the Sitara-e-Shujaat, on March 23, 2021 in recognition of his bravery and courage against anti-national elements. Both ISI officials were attacked by the accused, Umar Khan, according to the media reports. Naveed Sadiq during operational duty on 3rd January 2023 embraced shahdat, leaving behind a legacy. Braveheart has left the world but his unsung heroics will live forever. Similarly, Inspector Nasir Abbas Shaheed served the ISI for about 16 years. During his employment at Multan in the war against terror, he was linchpin of operations against Daish / Al-Qaeda, and other terrorist outfits in South Punjab. The shaheed inspector had a very deep ingress in the terrorist organisations through the source network and facilitated a number of operations. The brave son of the soil, having exemplary bravery, always fought on the front and embraced Shahadat while on duty with his Commander. Besides his Commander, he was also on the hit list of terrorist organisations. Inspector Nasir Abbas during operational duty on 3rd January 2023 embraced Shahdat leaving behind a widened gap which cannot be fulfilled. Brave heart left the nation but his unsung heroics will also live forever. According to the sources, significant progress has been made in the investigation of Khanewal incident, as the police have confirmed the arrest of 15 main accused in the case. Meanwhile, further identification has been underway with the help of CCTV footage and also raids were being carried out for the arrest of other suspects. The latest incident comes as Pakistan witnesses a spike in terror incidents, especially in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, after the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) ended a ceasefire with Islamabad. The government and state institutions have resolved that Pakistan’s fundamental interests for existence, security and progress will be well protected with bravery and lasting strategy. Following the martyrdom, a case was registered against an organised terror network. Two people have also been nominated in the case, while one accused Umar Niazi was on the CTD’s watchlist. Separately, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the PM Office and discussed the prevailing law and order situation amid a spike in terrorist incidents in the country.