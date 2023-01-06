Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Three members of a family including a couple and their minor daughter were killed while two children sustained injuries after the car they were riding in collided with a truck at Muzaffarharh-Jhang road, Kunal Sharif near head Muhammadwala on Thursday. Rescue 1122 teams from Multan and Muzaffargarh rushed to the spot and provided first aid treatment to the two injured children and shifted them to the hospital. Bodies of those killed including Muhammad Asif, 32, his wife Nadia (22) and daughter Fatima, 2, were sent to Nishtar hospital for postmortem examination. The family hailed from Rhimyar Khan. According to eye-witnesses, the car was running at a high speed. Muzaffargarh Sadar police have registered the case and started investigations.