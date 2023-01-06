Share:

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa business community on Thursday blamed the coalition government in the centre for the current economic turmoil and criticised the rulers for adopting anti-business and anti-industry policies. They also slammed the contradictions in statistics that go beyond ground realities, labelling it economic terrorism for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular and the rest of the country in general. Speaking at a news conference, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Muhammad Ishaq, along with traders and industrialists, said that the implementation of business-hostile policies has slowed business and industrial growth over the last eight months. He stated that the situation is deteriorating with each passing day and that the national economy is on the verge of collapsing. If the government truly wants to get the economy back on track, the SCCI chief suggested that it revisit its policies and consult with the business community, as inconsistent policies were detrimental to the economy and the country. Mr Ishaq provided an in-depth statistical and critical analysis of the provision of electricity to businesses and industries, claiming that the government has begun imposing high tariffs. He went on to say that charges such as quarter tariff adjustment and fuel adjustment price surcharges were being collected in the billions of rupees from industries that have now imposed fixed charges. The SCCI president went on to say that because industries are operating at 10% to 15% capacity, imposing a massive power tariff is completely unjust and unfair. The irony, he says, is that 3.1 million was recovered in the last month in the form of fixed charges in power bills from closed industrial units. He stated that attaching circular debts to a business community is completely unfair and unjust. He demanded that the maximum demand indicators policy be reinstated by abolishing fixed charges. Mr Ishaq, while expressing serious reservations about the fourmonth ban on opening Letters of Credit (LCs), stated that more than 100,000 LCs have been blocked so far, with 1800 containers of a private company also stuck up in Karachi port, with demurrage charges of $200 per container collected daily. The chamber president lamented that the government, the Ministry of Commerce, and the State Bank of Pakistan were all to blame for the situation, which had resulted in 10.8 billion dollars in imported consignments being held up at Karachi port. He claimed that the situation has deteriorated to the point where a trader cannot import even $1500 to $1600 in raw materials. On the other hand, he claimed that the lack of dollars was causing significant difficulties for the business community, and he referred to the State Bank circular as a joke with the business community. He expressed concern that the industries might close down in the coming days if the current situation in the country persisted. Concerning the growing lawlessness in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mr Ishaq stated that the current security situation is causing great unrest among the business community because traders are constantly receiving extortion calls and threats from foreign SIMs. Commenting on the Pak-Afghan bilateral trade, SCCI senior vice president Shahid Hussain said the trade volume had dropped by 800 million dollars from a few years ago when it stood at 2.5 billion dollars.