LAHORE: - Reshuffling continues in Punjab, provincial government through a notification on Thursday has transferred 2 high rank bureaucrates including additional Secretary and deputy secretary of grade 19 and 18. According to the official notification, Additional Secretary, Finance Department, Nadia Saquib (BS-19) had been transferred with directions to report to S&GAD. She has also been granted 89 days leave. Deputy Secretary Communication & Workd department, Capt (R)Muhammad AliIjaz (BS-18) has been transferred and posted on a post vacated by Nadia Saquib.
January 06, 2023
