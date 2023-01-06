Share:

LAHORE: - Reshuffling continues in Punjab, provincial govern­ment through a noti­fication on Thursday has transferred 2 high rank bureaucrates including additional Secretary and deputy secretary of grade 19 and 18. According to the official notification, Additional Secretary, Finance Department, Nadia Saquib (BS-19) had been transferred with directions to re­port to S&GAD. She has also been granted 89 days leave. Deputy Secretary Communica­tion & Workd depart­ment, Capt (R)Muham­mad AliIjaz (BS-18) has been transferred and posted on a post va­cated by Nadia Saquib.