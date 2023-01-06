RAWALPINDI - Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Wana, South Waziristan district and successfully foiled a high profile terrorist activity. “During intense exchange of fire, at least 11 terrorists including terrorist commander Hafiz Ullah alias Tor Hafiz and two suicide bombers, were killed. A huge quantity of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of police in South Waziristan district, the ISPR said.
