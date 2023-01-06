Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan men’s cricket team’s interim selection committee on Thursday named a 16-player squad for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches against New Zealand, scheduled to start here at the National Bank Cricket Arena on January 9, 11 and 13.

With an eye on this year’s 50-over ACC Asia Cup and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, PCB men’s selection committee has named uncapped batter Tayyab Tahir and wrist spinner Usama Mir in the squad after producing stellar performances in the Pakistan Cup, while recalled Shan Masood and Haris Sohail, who have missed out on ODI cricket since 2019 and 2020, respectively. Kamran Ghulam, who is part of the Test squad, has also been included in the ODI side for the first time.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf, who was injured during the first Test against England in Rawalpindi, has regained complete fitness and has been named in the line-up. However, Shaheen Shah Afridi, despite making good progress, has not been included as the selectors, in consultation with the medical panel, have decided to give him more time to reclaim complete fitness. He is expected to return to competitive cricket next month in the HBL Pakistan Super League 8. Pakistan vice captain Shadab Khan was not considered for selection after he suffered a fracture on his right index finger in Australia last week.

Addressing the press briefing, Shahid Afridi said: “We had limited ODI cricket last year and this year, we are scheduled to play 11 ODIs before we participate in the ACC Asia Cup, followed by the World Cup in conditions that will be familiar to us. So, we aim to make optimum use of these 11 ODIs by providing opportunities to our consistent performers that will enable us to select the best available players for the two important tournaments.

“In this background, we have decided to recall experienced Haris Sohail and Shan Masood as we believe the two lads still have plenty to offer to Pakistan cricket. We have not only rewarded Tayyab Tahir and Usama Mir for their outstanding performances in our domestic events, they have also been identified as future prospects. These four players, along with Kamran Ghulam, have good knowledge of our conditions and have the talent and potential to excel at the highest level.

“I am pleased Fakhar Zaman and Haris Rauf have regained complete fitness and though we will miss Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi in this series, their absence will provide M Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usama Mir to step up and demonstrate what they are actually capable of,” he added.

PAKISTAN ODI SQUAD

Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir and Usama Mir.