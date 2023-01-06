Share:

Since the start of the year, four Palestinian citizens have been killed by Israeli forces. These include a 16-year-old who was shot by Israeli soldiers in the Balata refugee camp in Nablus. The military claims that this was an act of self-defence when armed suspects fired them first. Earlier, a 15-year-old was also killed in Bethlehem. According to reports, he was shot as he threw rocks at the forces.

These developments are not surprising or new, but painful every time they surface. Since 2008, the UN reports 6,179 Palestinian fatalities in the Gaza strip, West Bank and Israel. Major hostilities were reported in 2014, 2012, and 2021. Now, with the ultra-right government in Israel, fears of a military escalation in the occupied territory have reappeared. Netanyahu’s policy of “diplomatic wisdom and firmness” is jittering and frightening to think of due to his coalition being the most right-wing in its history.

Nablus, the region where the recent incidents have taken place, has emerged as a place of armed resistance in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. In March 2022, the army started carrying out near-daily raids, killings, and arrests under a counterterrorism strategy. Since then, they have killed many young people and the number seems to be growing. Israel’s three-day attack in August 2022 killed 49 Palestinians, including 17 children. The most revolting fact of all is that these numbers do not even scratch the surface of the violence that inundated the occupied territory over time. These recent deaths only add to the alarm when remembered that it has been only 5 days since the new year.

Unfortunately, this issue has never been complicated to assess. 2022 has been the deadliest year for Palestinians since 2005 and it is about to get worse. The only way forward can be diplomatic and international pressure. However, with the ultranationalist, ultra-religious governing coalition, stability seems far-fetched.