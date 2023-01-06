Share:

LAHORE-Vivo has launched its latest V series smartphones, V25 5G and V25e, in Pakistan. Following the immense popularity of the V23 series, vivo is once again ready to take the industry by storm through its newly launched smartphones. For these newly launched devices, Vivo has continued its partnership with Pakistan Cricket Team’s Captain and number one batsman in the country — as brand ambassador for V25 5G and V25e.

On this occasion, Babar Azam shared his sentiments about vivo and its latest V25 5G and V25e smartphones, “I’m delighted to continue my partnership with vivo, a global smartphone brand that is loved by the youth of country and is strongly committed to bringing global technology and innovation to the people of Pakistan. I am a big fan of Vivo smartphones’ design and its amazing camera technology and am very thrilled about the launch of the new vivo V25 series.” The newly added V25 5G and V25e offer a flawless combination of elegant yet innovative design, outstanding camera capabilities, powerful performance, and an upgraded experience. Both the V25 5G and V25e have come up with a color changing glass back. This modern technology is responsible for the change in color upon exposure to ultraviolet light under the sun. This feature adds to the overall appearance of the device in addition to the Fluorite AG Glass and the elegant two-step design combined with a flat frame design.

“We at Vivo aim to create the ultimate smartphone that combines innovation, cutting edge technology and highly aesthetic design for young age consumers. The V25 5G and V25e deliver on all these factors — culminating years of research and innovation. From the color-changing technology to camera capabilities, the V25 series is wrapped in a lightweight yet elegant design that elevates the lifestyle of users.” said Mr Oliver, Product Director at Vivo.

The all-new vivo V25 5G will be available for purchase across Pakistan in three color variants: aquamarine blue, sunrise gold and diamond black from January 10, 2023 at Rs. 109,999. However, Vivo V25e will be available from January 14, 2023 in two colors: sunrise gold and diamond black at Rs. 79,999.

Vivo offers a one-year warranty for V25 5G and V25e along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. Both smartphones are duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and support all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).