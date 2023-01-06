Share:

LAHORE - Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) on Thursday arranged an awareness walk against ex­ploitation of children in our so­ciety here at Liberty round about. The walk led by Chairperson CPWB Sara Ahmed while Director General CPWB Ali Arshad Rana, Goodwill ambassadors of CPWB Ahsan Khan and Nadia Jameel also attended it. The aim of the event was to aware the public about ex­ploitation of children, their rights and working of Child Helpline 1121, initiated by the depart­ment. Addressing the partici­pants, chairperson Sara Ahmed urged parents to pay more at­tention on their children.