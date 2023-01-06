Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that he will continue to speak against former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The deposed premier was expressing views during his meetup with the court reporters, during which he said, "Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi was having his own opinion over the ex-army chief [Bajwa], and Elahi could not stop us from speaking against him [Bajwa]."

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday decided to resign from Punjab assembly if Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervez Elahi delayed its dissolution after securing the vote of confidence from the assembly.

Sources said that PTI chairman Imran Khan, at a meeting with senior party leadership, said the party must ensure that the CM obtained vote of confidence before Jan 11 and dissolve the assembly, otherwise the party would resign from the assembly

On the other hand, PTI chief was also briefed on the ongoing contacts between two provincial lawmakers for support in the CM’s trust vote.