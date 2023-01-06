Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ) Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Friday the PTI would not let the corrupts to run the country.

She presided over the governing session of the PTI in which Andleeb Abbas, Mian Shakeel Zaman, Shaneela Rout, Waseem Ramay, Mian Tanveer, Sadia Sohail and other PTI leaders participated.

The provincial health minister took a detailed look at the political situation of the country and the participating members presented the policy report.

She added PTI chief Imran Khan had sacrificed his everything for Pakistan and the campaign had been started on his direction with the imported government gone anytime soon.

She was of the view the incumbent government was imposed on the Pakistani nation and the whole country was in support of Imran Khan.

The PTI leader further said her party knew about the deal through which the Sharif family was getting clean chit in corruption cases, while adding Imran Khan would not let the looters to run the country.