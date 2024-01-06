Saturday, January 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

‘Akbari Sarai’ renovation begins

APP
January 06, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  The Punjab Walled Cities and Heritage Areas Authority has started renovation work at ‘Akbari Sarai’, situated in Shahdara Complex. According to a press release, issued here on Friday, the renovation work would cost Rs 32 million and complete by coming December. ‘Akbari Sarai’ was built during the reign of Mughal emperor Akbar for stay and guidance of travelers and the government representatives. The authority would renovate entrance of ‘Akbari Sarai’, carry out waterproofing of roofs and construct road from ‘Akbari Sarai’ to Jahangir’s tomb. Fresco painting work besides improving security system of the building was also underway for promotion of tourism.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1704514504.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024