Another artificial rain in Lahore on cards

LAHORE - The caretaker Punjab government has planned another spell of artificial rain this month to reduce smog levels in Lahore. The decision comes after Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi called on Governor Balighur Rehman at the Governor’s House on Thursday and discussed public welfare projects in the province, improvement in police stations, facilitation centres and zoos. The issues of smog also came under discussion during the meeting. The governor said the issue of smog in Lahore was extraordinary and extraordinary measures were needed to tackle it. “The first-ever experiment of inducing artificial rainfall had been conducted successfully,” he said, adding that the second artificial rainfall would be employed again this month to further reduce smog levels in Lahore. It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government on Dec 16 conducted a test for artificial rain via cloud-seeding over a limited area in Lahore to curb smog. Addressing the media, CM Mohsin Naqvi said that the artificial rain experiment was made with the assistance of the UAE. “Around 10 per cent of Lahore areas have received rainfall today due to cloud seeding experiment,” he said, adding that at least 48 flares were deployed for cloud seeding. He further highlighted that the monitoring and attentiveness started as early as 9:00 in the morning, emphasizing an ongoing commitment to the success of the artificial rain initiative.