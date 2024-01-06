Saturday, January 06, 2024
Bannu police repel attack on police station

Our Staff Reporter
January 06, 2024
BANNU  -   In the early hours of Friday, the Mandan Police Station in Bannu faced a brazen attack by approximately 12 to 15 heavily armed terrorists. However, the police responded by taking defensive positions, leading to a prolonged exchange of gunfire with the assailants. Officials said the quick reaction of the police thwarted the attackers’ efforts, compelling them to retreat after facing stiff resistance. Following the incident, law enforcers initiated a strike and search operation throughout the district.

District Police Officer Syed Iftikhar Shah, addressing the media, said the armed terrorists targeted the Mandan Police Station, adding that the police prevented any casualties during the assault. Shah highlighted that the police, equipped with thermal guns and advanced gadgets, effectively tracked the movements of the attackers. He said that the morale of the police force remained high, and they were fully prepared to handle any unforeseen incidents.

Our Staff Reporter

