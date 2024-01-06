Business facilitation centres being set up in five big cities: minister

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Minister for Trade and Industry SM Taveer has said that business facilitation centres are being established in five big cities of Punjab after Lahore. He was presiding over a meeting of the Punjab Small Industries Corporation here on Friday, which reviewed performance of the business facilitation centre. Secretary for Industry and Trade Eshaan Bhutta briefed the minister about progress on business facilitation centres in Faisalabad, Sialkot, Multan, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi. The meeting was told that the business facilitation centre had changed the investment culture in Punjab and now no-objection certificates (NOCs) were being issued in 10 to 15 days for setting up new factory. Till now, 161 NOCs had been issued from the business facilitation centre, while 86 more were in process. SM Tanveer said that during the current month, caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi would inaugurate five more business facilitation centres. He said that business facilitation centre was a revolutionary step to facilitate the business community and added that officers of 20 departments of federal and provincial governments were performing their duties art the business facilitation centre. He said 106 different NOCs were being provided in the business facilitation centre under one roof.