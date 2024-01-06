Saturday, January 06, 2024
Catalan Cricket Federation, Ghani Institute of Cricket Pakistan join hands to promote cricket in Europe

Web Desk
9:37 AM | January 06, 2024
The Catalan Cricket Federation and the Ghani Institute of Cricket Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote cricket in Catalunya and the entire Europe.

The ceremony was held in DHA that was attended by Chaudhry Amanat Hussain Mehr, Chairman of the Catalan Cricket Federation, Suleman Gondal, Captain of Catalunya Blue Cricket Club, Cricketer Salman Butt, and the club's management.

Cricketer Salman Butt spoke to the media after the MoU ceremony and expressed that the players in Europe and cricket enthusiasts in Spain will benefit from this agreement. The deal will offer players from Pakistan and Spain the opportunity to play in each other's countries and learn from coaches. 

Chairman of the Catalan Cricket Federation, Chaudhry Amanat Maher, stated that cricket is becoming the most popular sport in Spain after football. Currently, more than 1200 players are registered in the Catalan Cricket Federation. Maher expressed the federation's commitment to creating opportunities for players from Spain to participate in leagues like PSL. 

As part of the agreement, players from Spain will soon travel to Pakistan to play in matches.

