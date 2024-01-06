CNG stations in Peshawar shut down amidst gas crisis

Peshawar - In response to the natural gas crisis, the district administration in Peshawar has announced the closure of CNG stations from January 1 to January 31, prioritising utility supply to domestic consumers.

The city and its outskirts have been grappling with a severe gas shortage, with limited availability during peak hours disrupted for the past three days. In light of the significant gap between demand and supply, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) requested the closure of CNG stations, leading to this decision.

The shortage has prompted consumers to explore alternative energy sources such as LPG and fuelwoods. A notification issued yesterday stated that the natural gas shortfall, particularly during the peak winter season, was causing disruptions and law and order concerns. Domestic consumers have been observed queuing at LPG shops, while eateries and tandoor owners resort to large LPG cylinders to sustain their businesses.

In some outskirts, residents are facing challenges with both gas and electricity supply in the chilly weather. City areas as well as villages along the Ring Road, Bara Road and Kohat Road htakhara, Sarband, and Sangu, have urged the government to ensure uninterrupted gas and electricity for at least a few hours, addressing the concerns of the affected population.