Saturday, January 06, 2024
Cold grips Lahore with temperature below 5 degrees

Agencies
January 06, 2024
Lahore

LAHORE   -   Lahore is currently in the clutches of an intense cold spell and thick fog, causing the temperature to drop to less than 5 degrees Celsius. Today marked the coldest day of the year for the provincial capital, as the freezing conditions exacerbate the prevalence of seasonal diseases associated with the dry winter. The Meteorological Department reports that Lahore’s temperature hit 4.7 degrees Celsius, with the maximum expected to reach 14 degrees Celsius. Lingering fog and smog in certain areas are posing significant challenges for residents, and complaints of seasonal illnesses, particularly colds, coughs, and fever, are on the rise.

Agencies

