Saturday, January 06, 2024
Court extends Fawad Chaudhry’s physical remand for four-days

Agencies
January 06, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   The Accountability Court of Islamabad has extended physical remand of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, for four days in the alleged embezzlement case related to construction of Jhelum-Pind Dadan Khan Road. Judge Muhammad Bashir of the accountability court heard the case on Friday. The former federal minister was produced before the court after the completion of a six-day physical remand, whereas NAB prosecutor, investigation officers, and defense counsel Amir Abbas also appeared before the court.

Agencies

