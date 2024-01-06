Saturday, January 06, 2024
Dacoit in police custody injured during ‘encounter’

Our Staff Reporter
January 06, 2024
MULTAN  -  A dacoit who was in police custody injured with the firing of own accomplices during police encounter near Akbar Pur embankment previous night. According to a spokesperson for police, Sadr Police brought accused Muhammad Amin son of Ghulam Muhammad for recovery. Meanwhile, three armed outlaws opened fire on police team to get their accomplice freed from police custody near Akbar Pur embankment bridge.

In retaliation, the arrested accused injured with the firing of own accomplices. The outlaws managed to escape in riverine area. Upon receiving the information, SHO Sadr Nazakaat Iqbal rushed to the crime scene alongwith police contingent and cordoned off the area to arrest the fleeing dacoits. The injured dacoit was shifted to Nishtar Hospital for treatment. A case has been registered into the incident and further police action launched.

Our Staff Reporter

