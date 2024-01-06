DC to open 7-day anti-polio drive in Khyber

Khyber - Preparations have been finalized for a comprehensive seven-day anti- polio campaign set to commence on Monday, January 8, 2024, across all three tehsils of district Khyber. The arrangements were discussed during a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) Sanaullah at the DC Khyber house in Peshawar. The meeting was attended by Additional DC (general) Muhammad Hamid, Dr. Usman from the health department, representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO), police officials, and other concerned stakeholders.

Officials were briefed on the detailed plans encompassing the polio campaign, including awareness programs, security measures, addressing parental refusals, and other pertinent issues. Following this, DC Khyber, along with health officials, inaugurated the drive by administering polio drops to a child, marking the official commencement of the campaign.

District health officials estimate that approximately 228,000 children under the age of five will be vaccinated during this extensive seven-day campaign across Khyber. To ensure widespread coverage, 945 fixed, transit, and mobile vaccination teams have been formed. These teams will be stationed at health centers, taxi stands, and conducting door-to-door campaigns.

Scheduled from January 8 to January 14, 2024, the anti-polio campaign will span Khyber and several other districts within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. DC Capt (R) Sanaullah urged parents to ensure their children receive the anti-polio vaccine and encouraged active cooperation with the health staff to rid Pakistan of this debilitating disease.

Notably, due to the effective implementation of previous anti-polio drives by health officials and collaborative efforts from various stakeholders, Khyber has remained free of any reported polio cases for the past eighteen months, as confirmed by the health department.