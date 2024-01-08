Dowry shadows

I am writing to shed light on a shadow that haunts not only our society but also the vast subcontinent – a shadow known as “dowry” – influencing mindsets, lives, and the dynamics of marriages. Despite the strides we have made in various aspects, the persistence of dowry demands a renewed commitment to change.

Traditionally, dowry was a symbol of familial support for brides as they embarked on a new chapter of their lives, but it has mutated into a troubling trend. At its core, dowry reinforces gender inequality, handcuffing us with a regressive belief that a woman’s worth is linked to material possessions rather than her character, abilities, or aspirations.

The impact of dowry on individuals’ mindsets is profound. It burdens brides’ families, perpetuating dependency and materialistic mindsets, grinding down the essence of love, respect, and partnership in marriage. The weight of dowry demands strains relationships, eroding trust and understanding between spouses.

Reflecting on the tragic fate of Dr. Shahana, a 26-year-old medical professional from Kerala, India, who committed suicide because her parents were not rich enough to satisfy the dowry demand. Her untimely demise serves as a heartwrenching reminder of the pervasive and deeply entrenched issue of the dowry system that continues to cast its dark shadow across the subcontinent.

This case highlights a disconcerting paradox: individuals who have the potential to elevate society through their education and talents are subjected to outdated customs that reduce their worth to material possessions. Dr. Shahana’s story is not isolated but rather a reflection of the collective suffering endured by countless women in our subcontinent who find themselves at the mercy of these regressive practices.

To address this deeply rooted issue, concerted efforts are needed to change societal norms and raise awareness about the adverse effects of dowry. Education and open dialogue play essential roles in challenging existing mindsets, emphasising the value of individuals for their character, abilities, and shared commitment in a marriage.

Legal measures must be reinforced to protect individuals from dowry-related compulsion and abuse. Strict enforcement of existing laws and educational programs can serve as vital steps toward eliminating this harmful practice.

It is time for collective action against the negative consequences of dowry, striving for a society where marriages are built on love, respect, and equality. By challenging deep-seated norms, we must create a way for the future where individuals enter into marriages unburdened by dowry, fostering healthy relationships and a more equitable society. AMNA, Karachi.