Saturday, January 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DPO notices of alleged torture on student by sports officer

Our Staff Reporter
January 06, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MUZAFFARGARH  -  Muazffargarh District Police Officer (DPO) took notice of the alleged torture of a local Sports Officer on a student of the second year and registered a case against him.

As per details, the Sports Officer hailing from Alipur subjected the student named Arslan to torture over an unidentified issue. The student who belonged to Seet Pur area was mercilessly slapped and punched, said in an FIR. The accused fled away after committing the ‘brutal act’ to avoid backlash from surrounding people. Seet Pur police station registered an FIR and started the search of the accused, added the police.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1704432629.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024