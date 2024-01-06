Election Tribunal issues notice to Nawaz Sharif

PESHAWAR - The Election Tribunal of Peshawar High Court, Abbottabad bench on Friday issued notice to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on a petition filed by PTI leader Azam Swati, who challenged the Returning Officer’s decision regarding acceptance of the nomination of the three time Prime Minister. Azam Swati’s lawyer told the Tribunal that Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for life by the apex court in Panama case and his nomination papers may be rejected. The Tribunal issued notice to Nawaz Sharif for Saturday, tomorrow.