Saturday, January 06, 2024
Elections: Appellate Tribunals will continue to decide on appeals till Wednesday

Web Desk
9:30 AM | January 06, 2024
National

Appellate Tribunals constituted to dispose of the appeals filed against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers for the general elections will continue to decide on appeals till Wednesday.    

These tribunals are being headed by judges of the High Courts.

According to election schedule, the preliminary list of candidates will be displayed on the 11th of this month and candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by 12th of January.

The electoral symbols will be allotted on the 13th of this month while polling for general elections will be held on 8th of next month.

