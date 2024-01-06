Elections on Feb 8 even if OIC passes resolution, says Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asserted on Saturday the general elections will take place on Feb 8 even if a resolution was passed by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

“Elections will take place on Feb 8, come what may,” the PPP chief said when asked to comment on the Senate resolution calling for a delay in elections over security concerns.

During his media interaction in Lahore, Bilawal recalled Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa’s remark about the election date being ‘set in stone’ which clarified the misconceptions and apprehensions about a delay in elections.

On Friday, the PPP and other political groups dismissed as “unacceptable” and “unconstitutional” the resolution – calling for the postponement of the Feb-8 general elections – passed by the Senate earlier in the day.

PPP’s Khursheed Ahmed Shah and Sherry Rehman censured the resolution shortly after it sailed through the Upper House with a majority vote. The resolution was tabled by Senator Dilawar Khan, and only 14 senators were in attendance when it was adopted.

Bilawal expressed confidence that the general elections would be held on time and the Pakistanis would use their franchise right to elect representatives of their choice.

Pointing to PML-N’s deal with the military establishment, Bilawal averred that the PPP would contest the “selection” in this election. He added that his party was a staunch advocate of free and fair elections and level-playing field, unlike others.

Bilawal outlined his party’s manifesto addressing the prevailing issues of inflation and poverty. He averred that solely the PPP was a true representative of all segments of society.