Fatal road accident claims one life in Bahawalnagar

Late Friday night witnessed a tragic incident in Bahawalnagar, where one individual lost their life in a road accident. The mishap transpired on Chishtian Road when a speeding vehicle collided with a bicycle, resulting in the immediate demise of one person.

Promptly responding to the incident, both police and rescue teams arrived at the scene. The deceased's body was subsequently transported to the hospital. As of now, the authorities have not disclosed the identity of the person who lost their life in the unfortunate accident.