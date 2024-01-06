Saturday, January 06, 2024
First anti-polio drive 2024 from 8th

APP
January 06, 2024
Regional, Quetta, Newspaper

ABBOTTABAD   -   A comprehensive vaccination campaign kicked off on January 8 in Abbottabad district, aiming to stamp out the polio virus. Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal inaugurated the campaign, stressing the vital importance of administering polio drops to children under 5 years old.

This initiative aims to reach 236,926 children spread across 54 union councils within the district. Deputy Commissioner Iqbal directed the health department to ensure the vaccination of every child, highlighting the significance of finger marking throughout the campaign.

He also issued directives to facilitate health teams and ensure complete security, engaging the police in the drive against polio.

APP

