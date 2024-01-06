FTO action results in Rs12b refund to taxpayers

LAHORE - Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr. Asif Mehmood Jah has said that over the last two years, the FTO’s decisions resulted in refund of Rs. 12 billion to thousands of taxpayers and curbing of tax evasion in several sectors including steel, sugar and land development. Addressing a meeting of the Advisory Committee (Central) here on Friday, he said just one study by the FTO helped find about 60,000 new taxpayers in the sugar sector, and stabilised the sugar prices. He also highlighted various steps taken to raise awareness among masses about the FTO role, adding that various new offices were opened across the country and an outreach programme was initiated for the purpose. He said that the steps resulted in increased complaints and now the number of complainants had reached 8,000. He said that any aggrieved person could approach the FTO through a simple application. Relating various initiatives, he said that the FTO proposed simplified return forms for salaried individuals and pensioners, and it facilitated millions, adding that the FTO’s interventions also attracted government and semi-government organizations, including the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Quetta Electric Supply Company, Punjab Rural Support Programme, Excise and Taxation Department Punjab and Rawalpindi Medical University. This is a reflection of better performance of the FTO and people’s trust in it, he added. He said that the FTO’s actions in the real estate sector corrected communication issues and confusion in some Statutory Regulatory Orders (SROs) between the provincial administration and Federal Board of Revenue officers, which benefited both the public and the government. The ombudsman said that the FTO’s intervention in the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute led to return of Rs. 660 million deducted as tax. “The FTO addressed pending refunds in Sindh, recommending a single return and web portal for textile sector investors, with plans to include Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir,” he added. He said that the FTO’s involvement provided relief to many individuals, leading to clearance of Customs warehouses and recovery of billions in the government funds.He said that instances of theft from Customs warehouses were uncovered through spontaneous notices, emphasising the ongoing efforts to address such issues.