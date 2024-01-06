Govt determined to journalists’ welfare: Kakakhel

Peshawar - The caretaker Minister of Information and Public Relations, Culture, and Tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, emphasized the crucial role of responsible journalism in countering the proliferation of fake news and disinformation on social media during his visit to the Peshawar Press Club on Friday.

Minister Kakakhel underscored the significance of journalistic values, highlighting the pressing need to reinforce the robust role of journalists in combating the growing menace of disinformation. He acknowledged the pivotal moment for responsible journalism, given the surge in false narratives.

Furthermore, the Minister reiterated the caretaker government’s unwavering commitment to journalists’ welfare, recognizing their indispensable role in communicating government initiatives to the public and advocating for public concerns with the government. He stressed the imperative of fortifying journalistic ethics to promote responsible reporting.

He also emphasized the government’s focus on enhancing facilities in press clubs and stabilizing the Journalists’ Welfare Endowment Fund. Minister Kakakhel highlighted that an improved working environment for journalists, facilitated by upgraded facilities in press clubs, would significantly contribute to fostering responsible journalism in the province.

Looking forward, Minister Kakakhel expressed confidence in the newly elected cabinet and governing body members for the year 2024, under the leadership of President Arshad Aziz Malik. He anticipates their dedication to enhancing the club’s stability while upholding its traditions.

During his visit, the caretaker Minister congratulated Arshad Aziz Malik and other newly elected office bearers of the Peshawar Press Club. Present during the visit were Director General Information and Public Relations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Imran Khan, senior journalist M. Riaz, and members of the newly elected cabinet and governing body.