Saturday, January 06, 2024
Govt's effective actions against power pilferage producing results

Govt’s effective actions against power pilferage producing results
Web Desk
8:07 PM | January 06, 2024
National

The government's effective actions against power pilferage are producing results.   

According to the statistics, 2.58 billion rupees have been collected from across the country and 107 people arrested.

Zero point five zero billion rupees were collected from Peshawar and one person was arrested while 0.02 billion rupees were collected from the newly merged districts.                    

A total of 41 people were arrested from Hyderabad and Sukkur and 0.5 billion rupees recovered.

Zero point one two billion rupees were recovered from Quetta and 3 persons were arrested while 0.05 billion rupees were recovered from Gwadar.

